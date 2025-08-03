Next Article
Box office: 'Saiyaara' set to cross ₹300cr in 17 days
Saiyaara, starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is making waves as YRF's first film to hit Netflix.
Directed by Mohit Suri, it's set to cross ₹300 crore in just 17 days—pretty impressive for a debut.
Film's success has Bollywood backing
Big names like Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Aamir Khan are all in on the hype, praising Saiyaara's story and performances.
Even with fresh releases like Son of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2 around, Saiyaara is expected to keep its strong momentum going.