Box office: 'Son of Sardaar 2' collects ₹14.75 crore Entertainment Aug 03, 2025

Ajay Devgn's "Son of Sardaar 2" is off to a strong start, pulling in ₹14.75 crore within just two days.

The comedy sequel made ₹7.25 crore on its first day and ₹7.50 crore on the second, holding its own even with other new movies out.