Box office: 'Son of Sardaar 2' collects ₹14.75 crore
Ajay Devgn's "Son of Sardaar 2" is off to a strong start, pulling in ₹14.75 crore within just two days.
The comedy sequel made ₹7.25 crore on its first day and ₹7.50 crore on the second, holding its own even with other new movies out.
Cast, crew, and reviews of the film
Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the film brings together Ajay Devgn with Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, and the late Mukul Dev.
Originally set for July 25 but released on August 1, it's produced by Jio Studios and Devgn Films.
Reviews are mixed—News18 Showsha gave it a 3/5 for its lighthearted humor and easygoing vibe, making it a fun pick if you're after some laughs this weekend.