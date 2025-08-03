Rani Mukerji wins 1st National Award, dedicates it to all mothers
Rani Mukerji just picked up her first-ever National Award for Best Actress at the 71st National Film Awards, and she's sharing the moment with mothers everywhere.
Honored for "Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway"—a film based on a real mom's fight against the Norwegian government for her kids—Rani said, "There is nothing like a mother's love and her ferocity to protect her own."
Rani's heartfelt note
This is Rani's first National Award in three decades of acting, so it's a pretty big deal.
She made sure to thank her film crew and called "Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway" a special project that celebrates how strong moms can be.
Rani visits Siddhivinayak Temple, meets SRK
To celebrate, Rani visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple to offer prayers.
She also spent time with fellow winner Shah Rukh Khan, capturing some feel-good moments from an unforgettable night for Indian cinema.