Rani Mukerji wins 1st National Award, dedicates it to all mothers Entertainment Aug 03, 2025

Rani Mukerji just picked up her first-ever National Award for Best Actress at the 71st National Film Awards, and she's sharing the moment with mothers everywhere.

Honored for "Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway"—a film based on a real mom's fight against the Norwegian government for her kids—Rani said, "There is nothing like a mother's love and her ferocity to protect her own."