Telangana HC slams agency for fencing land despite court order

Judge's stern warning to HYDRAA

Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar ordered HYDRAA to remove the fences right away and warned that if they don't, it'll cost them ₹1 lakh per day for each plot until it's done.

The judge made it clear: once a court decides who owns land, government agencies can't just ignore those decisions.

This case is part of a bigger pattern—the court has recently called out HYDRAA for similar moves elsewhere, saying these actions "absolute abuse of the process of law" and show "clear contempt of court."