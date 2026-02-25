Telangana HC slams agency for fencing land despite court order
The Telangana High Court just directed the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) to pay ₹1 lakh each as costs to the two women for fencing off two privately owned plots in Mallapur, Uppal—despite clear court orders saying they belonged to J. Padmini and P. Rajya Laxmi.
HYDRAA fenced the plots anyway, ignoring previous rulings.
Judge's stern warning to HYDRAA
Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar ordered HYDRAA to remove the fences right away and warned that if they don't, it'll cost them ₹1 lakh per day for each plot until it's done.
The judge made it clear: once a court decides who owns land, government agencies can't just ignore those decisions.
This case is part of a bigger pattern—the court has recently called out HYDRAA for similar moves elsewhere, saying these actions "absolute abuse of the process of law" and show "clear contempt of court."