TV executive Jose Suarez killed in helicopter crash at 55

In a memo to employees, NBCUniversal News Group chairman Cesar Conde, NBCU Local chair Valari Staab, and Telemundo station group president Jose Cancela expressed their sorrow.

They said, "Jose was a deeply respected leader and beloved friend and colleague across NBCU Local and NBCU News Group."

"He brought energy, humor, warmth and a strong sense of purpose to his work, and his impact was felt far beyond the stations he led."