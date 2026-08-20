TV executive Jose Suarez killed in helicopter crash at 55
What's the story
Jose Alberto Suarez, the president and general manager of Telemundo's TV stations in Orlando, Tampa, and Fort Myers-Naples, Florida, has died at the age of 55. He was one of four Americans killed in a helicopter crash in Samburu County, northeastern Kenya, on Wednesday. The tragic incident claimed all seven lives on board the aircraft, including the pilot.
Condolences
'He brought energy, humor, warmth and...'
In a memo to employees, NBCUniversal News Group chairman Cesar Conde, NBCU Local chair Valari Staab, and Telemundo station group president Jose Cancela expressed their sorrow.
They said, "Jose was a deeply respected leader and beloved friend and colleague across NBCU Local and NBCU News Group."
"He brought energy, humor, warmth and a strong sense of purpose to his work, and his impact was felt far beyond the stations he led."
Career
Suarez had a long career with NBCUniversal
Suarez had a 20-year-long career with NBCU in various roles, including managing stations in San Antonio, Sacramento, Fresno, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas.
He was most recently the GM of Telemundo 31 (Orlando), Telemundo 49 (Tampa), and Telemundo Ft. Myers-Naples.
Before this role, he served as director of creative services and programming for NBC's WTVJ in Miami.
Awards
Suarez's awards and career achievements
Throughout his career, Suarez received several awards, including the 2019 Lone Star Emmy for overall excellence while he was president and GM of Telemundo 60 San Antonio.
He also won a Suncoast Chapter Emmy award for outstanding station promotion image with NBC 6, three Cleveland-chapter Emmys for outstanding daily newscast, and multiple AP awards during his time at Fox Toledo/WUPW.