Telugu actor Ramakrishna urges paraquat ban after brother's death
Entertainment
Telugu actor Rahul Ramakrishna is urging a ban on paraquat, a highly toxic herbicide, after losing his brother to poisoning.
He called the chemical "terrifyingly lethal" and pressed for urgent action on social media, hoping to prevent more tragedies.
Doctors urge nationwide paraquat ban
Rahul's plea has struck a chord with the medical community, who say paraquat poisoning cases are putting huge pressure on hospitals.
Doctors have even formed groups like DAPP to push for a nationwide ban.
As Rahul put it, the only way to stop this is by banning it completely, calling on authorities to ban it immediately.