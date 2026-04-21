Telugu hit 'Biker' expected on Netflix May 1 with 43cr
Entertainment
Heads up, movie fans: Telugu hit Biker is expected to come to Netflix on May 1, 2026.
Directed by Abhilash Reddy and starring Sharwanand, Rajasekhar, and Malavika Nair, the film has already pulled in ₹43 crore at the box office.
Netflix picked up the streaming rights, so you can catch all the action soon from your couch.
'Biker' praised for real racing footage
Biker follows Sharwanand as a passionate racing fan, with high-adrenaline racing scenes and its scale and real racing footage that's earning praise.
Rajasekhar adds depth to the story while Nair brings emotional spark.
The film stands out for its large-scale production and real racing footage, definitely one for fans of speed and stories with heart.