Telugu hit 'Biker' expected on Netflix May 1 with 43cr Entertainment Apr 21, 2026

Heads up, movie fans: Telugu hit Biker is expected to come to Netflix on May 1, 2026.

Directed by Abhilash Reddy and starring Sharwanand, Rajasekhar, and Malavika Nair, the film has already pulled in ₹43 crore at the box office.

Netflix picked up the streaming rights, so you can catch all the action soon from your couch.