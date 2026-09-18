'Tenzing' actor Tenzin Dalha bags Bengali film 'Chheledhora'

Chheledhora, which is currently in post-production, revolves around a divorced mother (Swastika) who "steals" her daughter for a birthday outing, only for the child to be truly abducted.

The story unfolds as a group of flawed adults and their children embark on an unpredictable journey through Northeast India.

The film was shot extensively in Arunachal Pradesh's Ziro Valley and combines elements of family drama, thriller, and dark humor with the cultural richness of India's Northeast.