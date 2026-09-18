'Tenzing' actor Tenzin Dalha bags Bengali film 'Chheledhora'
What's the story
Actor Tenzin Dalha, who is currently at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) for Jennifer Peedom's Apple Original Film Tenzing, has been confirmed as the male lead in the upcoming Bengali thriller Chheledhora. The film, written and directed by Shieladitya Moulik and produced by Ann Mukherjee for Sita22 Films, also stars Swastika Mukherjee, reportedly Variety. The production company had earlier only announced Swastika's casting when they unveiled the Indo-American project earlier this year.
Film insights
This is what the film is about
Chheledhora, which is currently in post-production, revolves around a divorced mother (Swastika) who "steals" her daughter for a birthday outing, only for the child to be truly abducted.
The story unfolds as a group of flawed adults and their children embark on an unpredictable journey through Northeast India.
The film was shot extensively in Arunachal Pradesh's Ziro Valley and combines elements of family drama, thriller, and dark humor with the cultural richness of India's Northeast.
Actor insights
Here's what Dalha, Swastika, and Mukherjee said
Dalha, speaking about his role in Chheledhora, said he was drawn to the project because of Moulik's writing.
He described Swastika as "a force of nature in frame and a force of joy on set."
Mukherjee, founder of Sita22 Films, emphasized that they intentionally didn't announce Dalha's casting when they first revealed Chheledhora.
She said, "Tenzin possesses a quiet emotional intelligence and restraint that makes him a fascinating counterpoint to Swastika's tremendous emotional force."
Film philosophy
More on 'Chheledhora'
Mukherjee described Chheledhora as a film that makes both a physical and emotional journey into India's Northeast.
She said, "We want to tell stories that are deeply rooted in India but aren't constrained by conventional ideas of language, geography or identity."
The film is produced by Mukherjee with Jitin Hingorani as co-producer and creative producer.
Italian cinematographer Vincenzo Condorelli shot the film.