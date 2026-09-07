Sanjay Mishra's 'Tera Sai' locks 2027 release date
What's the story
The poster and release date of the upcoming film Tera Sai have been unveiled by the makers. The movie, directed by Palash Muchhal, is based on the life of Sai Baba, his teachings, and his message of humanity. It will be released on February 5, 2027.
Casting details
A look at the cast of 'Tera Sai'
The film boasts an ensemble cast, with Sanjay Mishra playing the lead role of Sai Baba. This marks a first for the actor as he takes on such a religious character.
The film also stars Sayaji Shinde, Manoj Joshi, Omkar Das Manikpuri, and Rohan Mehra in key roles.
Avika Gor is also expected to play a special role in the movie.
Multilingual release
The film will be released in multiple languages
Apart from Hindi, Tera Sai will also be released in Marathi, Telugu, and Tamil on February 5, 2027.
The film is produced by Shailesh S Sanghvi under the banner of S3 FFilms.
Interestingly, the distribution of the movie is being handled by Cinepolis India, which was also responsible for the distribution of the recently released much-discussed devotional film Hanuman Ansh.