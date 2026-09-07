Sanjay Mishra's 'Tera Sai' locks 2027 release date

The film boasts an ensemble cast, with Sanjay Mishra playing the lead role of Sai Baba. This marks a first for the actor as he takes on such a religious character.

The film also stars Sayaji Shinde, Manoj Joshi, Omkar Das Manikpuri, and Rohan Mehra in key roles.

Avika Gor is also expected to play a special role in the movie.