Milap Zaveri's 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' locks May release date

Milap Milan Zaveri, who delivered the hit film Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, is gearing up for his next project titled Tera Yaar Hoon Main. The film will be released in theaters on May 22, 2026. It will mark the big-screen debut of Aman Indra Kumar and star Akanksha Sharma. The makers released an announcement video on Thursday that teases a fresh look for the film and confirms its release date.