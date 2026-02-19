LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / Milap Zaveri's 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' locks May release date
Milap Zaveri's 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' locks May release date
'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' releases on May 22, 2026

Milap Zaveri's 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' locks May release date

By Shreya Mukherjee
Feb 19, 2026
01:37 pm
What's the story

Milap Milan Zaveri, who delivered the hit film Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, is gearing up for his next project titled Tera Yaar Hoon Main. The film will be released in theaters on May 22, 2026. It will mark the big-screen debut of Aman Indra Kumar and star Akanksha Sharma. The makers released an announcement video on Thursday that teases a fresh look for the film and confirms its release date.

Cast details

Paresh Rawal to play pivotal role

The film also stars veteran actor Paresh Rawal in a pivotal role. Tera Yaar Hoon Main is touted to be a heartwarming story of love, heartbreak, friendship, and music. The film is presented by Ajay Murdia in association with Mumbai Films and BIK Productions under the banner of Enter10 Television.

Film's vision

Everything to know about film

Tera Yaar Hoon Main is being produced by Bina Indra Kumar, Murdia, and Manish Singhal, with Sharad Khanna as the co-producer. The film promises to be an entertaining romantic journey that transcends generations. With a promising young pair, an experienced supporting cast, a compelling storyline, and soul-stirring music, the film aims to leave a lasting impression on audiences.

Advertisement