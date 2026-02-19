Milap Zaveri's 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' locks May release date
What's the story
Milap Milan Zaveri, who delivered the hit film Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, is gearing up for his next project titled Tera Yaar Hoon Main. The film will be released in theaters on May 22, 2026. It will mark the big-screen debut of Aman Indra Kumar and star Akanksha Sharma. The makers released an announcement video on Thursday that teases a fresh look for the film and confirms its release date.
Cast details
Paresh Rawal to play pivotal role
The film also stars veteran actor Paresh Rawal in a pivotal role. Tera Yaar Hoon Main is touted to be a heartwarming story of love, heartbreak, friendship, and music. The film is presented by Ajay Murdia in association with Mumbai Films and BIK Productions under the banner of Enter10 Television.
Film's vision
Everything to know about film
Tera Yaar Hoon Main is being produced by Bina Indra Kumar, Murdia, and Manish Singhal, with Sharad Khanna as the co-producer. The film promises to be an entertaining romantic journey that transcends generations. With a promising young pair, an experienced supporting cast, a compelling storyline, and soul-stirring music, the film aims to leave a lasting impression on audiences.