'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' following 'Saiyaara's promotional strategy?
What's the story
Milap Zaveri's upcoming directorial venture, Tera Yaar Hoon Main, is set to introduce newcomers Aman Indra Kumar and Akanksha Sharma. Interestingly, neither of the two will be giving interviews or participating in promotional events before the film's release. This move has drawn comparisons with the promotional strategy for Saiyaara (2025), which also featured Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in lead roles without any pre-release media interactions.
Director's insight
'Sometimes certain questions can be tricky...'
In a chat with Bollywood Hungama, Zaveri revealed the rationale behind this decision.
He said, "It's not just Saiyaara. Even before the release of my film Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat (2025), Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa did not speak to the media."
"We are following a similar model here. Aman and Akanksha are both young newcomers, and sometimes certain questions can be tricky."
Director's statement
'Once the film releases...the world will be their oyster'
Zaveri further emphasized that he wanted to maintain an element of surprise.
He said, "You never know what someone might say or how it could be interpreted."
"Of course, both of them are extremely intelligent, but we decided to keep the mystery alive and let the film's content do the talking."
"Once the film releases and, touchwood, they are appreciated, the world will be their oyster."
Strategic timing
Timing with 'Dhamaal 4' was not a coincidence
The film is set to hit theaters on July 24, two weeks after the release of Dhamaal 4, directed and produced by Kumar's father, Indra Kumar.
Zaveri admitted that this timing was not a coincidence.
He said, "I told Indu ji that I was very keen for the trailer of Tera Yaar Hoon Main to be attached to Dhamaal 4."
"Today, every show of Dhamaal 4 across India begins with the trailer of Tera Yaar Hoon Main."
Film strategy
'Possibly the best way to encourage them to visit cinemas'
Zaveri also shared his thoughts on the importance of Dhamaal 4's success for Tera Yaar Hoon Main.
He said, "If they like it, this is possibly the best way to encourage them to visit cinemas on July 24."
"It is not easy when you are working with newcomers. Not every film becomes a Saiyaara, and we wanted to give Tera Yaar Hoon Main the best possible opportunity."