'Tere Ishk Mein' and 'Gustaakh Ishq' hit streaming this week

What's the vibe?

"Tere Ishk Mein" follows a bittersweet reunion between a hot-headed fighter pilot and a psychologist who confront a turbulent past when they meet years later—one's now in the Air Force.

Meanwhile, "Gustaakh Ishq" is a romance rooted in poetry and legacy, centering on a protagonist trying to revive his father's printing press in Delhi.

Both films bring some familiar faces to your screen for that perfect drama fix.