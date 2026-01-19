'Tere Ishk Mein' and 'Gustaakh Ishq' hit streaming this week
Looking for a cozy movie night?
Two new Hindi romantic dramas, "Tere Ishk Mein" and "Gustaakh Ishq: Kuch Pehle Jaisa," are set to drop on January 23, though Gustaakh Ishq's OTT date varies across sources.
Both films had their big-screen debut in November and even featured at the International Film Festival of India.
Where to watch
"Tere Ishk Mein," starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, lands on Netflix.
"Gustaakh Ishq," with Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh, streams on JioHotstar.
What's the vibe?
"Tere Ishk Mein" follows a bittersweet reunion between a hot-headed fighter pilot and a psychologist who confront a turbulent past when they meet years later—one's now in the Air Force.
Meanwhile, "Gustaakh Ishq" is a romance rooted in poetry and legacy, centering on a protagonist trying to revive his father's printing press in Delhi.
Both films bring some familiar faces to your screen for that perfect drama fix.