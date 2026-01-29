'Tere Ishk Mein' gets called out for wild PhD thesis scene
The new Bollywood film Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, is trending—but not just for its box office numbers.
PhD students are roasting a scene where Kriti's character hands in a 2,200-page thesis at Delhi University.
For context, many real-life PhD theses are much shorter.
Students react: "This is just ridiculous"
Actual PhD scholars were quick to share their disbelief online.
One said it took them four years to write 385 pages, calling the movie's version "just so unbelievably ridiculous."
Another joked about wanting to meet anyone who could actually write that much.
People also questioned how such a massive thesis would even get approved.
Hit at the box office, but not with academics
Even with all the criticism, Tere Ishk Mein has been a hit—earning ₹148 crore on an ₹85 crore budget since its November release and now streaming on Netflix.
Still, the debate over how Bollywood shows academic life is definitely stealing some of the spotlight.