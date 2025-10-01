The roles that made Tessa Thompson a star

Tessa Thompson has become a name to reckon with in Hollywood , thanks to her powerful performances and commitment to diversity in the film industry. From her breakout role in Dear White People to her recent work in Creed and Westworld, Thompson has proven her versatility and depth as an actor. Here's a look at five of her most impactful roles that have shaped her legacy.

#1 'Dear White People': A bold debut In Dear White People, Thompson plays Sam White, a college student who launches a provocative radio show. The role was a bold debut for Thompson, as it tackled issues of race and identity head-on. The film was praised for its sharp commentary, and Thompson's performance was central to its impact. Her portrayal of Sam was both fierce and vulnerable, making it a memorable start to her career.

#2 'Creed': A powerful partnership In the Creed series, Thompson plays Bianca, a musician who becomes the love interest of Adonis Creed. The role allowed Thompson to showcase her range as an actor while also contributing to the narrative's emotional depth. Her chemistry with co-star Michael B. Jordan was praised by critics, and their partnership added layers to both characters. Thompson's performance helped redefine what it means to be a female lead in a sports drama.

#3 'Westworld': Exploring new dimensions In Westworld, Thompson plays Charlotte Hale, a character who navigates the complexities of artificial intelligence and human emotion. This role allowed Thompson to explore new dimensions as an actor, showcasing her ability to handle intricate storylines with ease. The sci-fi series gave her the platform to demonstrate versatility and intelligence in portraying complex characters.

#4 'Thor: Ragnarok': Redefining superhero roles In Thor: Ragnarok, Thompson plays Valkyrie, a warrior with a complicated past. This role was a landmark moment for Thompson as it redefined superhero roles for women in cinema. Valkyrie is strong yet flawed, and her character adds depth to the Marvel Universe without compromising on strength or integrity. Thompson's performance brought authenticity and nuance to this iconic character.