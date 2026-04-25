Thadani to star opposite Hirani in 'Lagan Laagi Re'
Entertainment
Rasha Thadani, who made her debut last year with Azaad, is set to star opposite Vir Hirani in his first film, Lagan Laagi Re.
She's already experimented with different genres in movies like Laikey Laikaa and Srinivasa Mangapuram, and says dance has helped her stay fit through it all.
Thadani praises Hirani, embraces varied roles
Rasha describes Vir as "We've done a few readings—he is very sweet and extremely talented." after their script readings, and she's excited to start filming.
She's clear about not wanting to be stuck in one type of role. She's open to everything from romance to horror, and sums it up simply: "I'm trying to do everything."