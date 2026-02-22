'Thadayam': Release date, plot, cast of Samuthirakani's web debut
Get ready for Thadayam, a new Tamil crime thriller series landing on ZEE5 from February 27, 2026.
Inspired by real events from the 1990s, the story follows SI Adhiyaman as he investigates a string of midnight murders in rural villages—where the killer takes sacred marriage symbols from victims.
The show is written and directed by Navinkumar Palanivel and produced by Ajey Krishna.
Language and streaming details
Thadayam streams exclusively on ZEE5 in Tamil, with all episodes expected to release at once.
Updates on other language versions are expected later, so more viewers can dive into its intense storyline and performances.
Meet the cast and crew
The series marks Samuthirakani's web debut as SI Adhiyaman, alongside Sshivada as Inspector Lakshmi and a strong supporting cast.
With KK behind the camera and music by Vibin Baskar, Thadayam promises a gripping watch for crime drama fans.