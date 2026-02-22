'Thadayam': Release date, plot, cast of Samuthirakani's web debut Entertainment Feb 22, 2026

Get ready for Thadayam, a new Tamil crime thriller series landing on ZEE5 from February 27, 2026.

Inspired by real events from the 1990s, the story follows SI Adhiyaman as he investigates a string of midnight murders in rural villages—where the killer takes sacred marriage symbols from victims.

The show is written and directed by Navinkumar Palanivel and produced by Ajey Krishna.