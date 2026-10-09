Thai actor apologizes after 'mocking' Indians on TV show
What's the story
Thai actor Fourth Nattawat Jirochtikul has apologized to Indian fans after a recent incident on a Thai television show sparked outrage. The controversy erupted during a charades game on A Thai Late-Night Show, where Jirochtikul's exaggerated gestures while guessing "Bollywood Hero" offended many Indian viewers. His co-star Gemini Norawit Titicharoenrak also faced backlash for laughing during the segment.
Apology issued
I had no intention of mocking any race: Jirochtikul
In response to the backlash, Jirochtikul took to X on Thursday to apologize.
He wrote, "I have always affirmed and supported equality and diversity, and I always will. I truly assure you that I had no intention and no thought of mocking any race whatsoever."
"I sincerely maintain that it was merely part of playing a game."
Cultural insensitivity
'This will serve as an important lesson for me'
Jirochtikul further said, "However, I want to apologize from the bottom of my heart if any of my actions hurt the feelings of anyone, whoever they may be, and especially the Indian fans."
"This will serve as an important lesson for me to improve my behavior moving forward."
The actor reiterated his support for equality and diversity in his post.
Cultural representation
Here's what exactly happened
During the segment, Jirochtikul was blindfolded and asked to guess "Bollywood Hero," with Titicharoenrak providing clues without speaking the words.
However, Jirochtikul's exaggerated head movements, outstretched arms, and dramatic expressions drew criticism from Indian netizens for reinforcing stereotypes about Indian dance and culture.
Many argued that it wasn't the game format but how Indian culture was represented that mattered.
Cultural diversity
Renewed conversations about cultural representation in entertainment
Several fans pointed out that India has a rich and diverse dance heritage, spanning classical, folk, and contemporary styles.
They felt that reducing this diversity to a handful of exaggerated movements risked misrepresenting the country's cultural traditions.
The incident has sparked renewed conversations about cultural representation in entertainment and the importance of being mindful of how gestures and humor may be perceived across different audiences.
Actor's journey
A look at Jirochtikul's career and achievements
Born on October 18, 2004, Jirochtikul entered the entertainment industry after winning Thailand School Star in 2019.
He is currently pursuing a law degree at Chulalongkorn University and has appeared in shows such as F4: Thailand.
Jirochtikul rose to wider prominence through Thai boys' love (BL) dramas, particularly his on-screen collaborations with Titicharoenrak.