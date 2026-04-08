Thakur embraces action debut in 'Dacoit' opposite Sesh April 10
Entertainment
Mrunal Thakur, usually known for her emotional roles, is switching things up with her new action-romance film Dacoit, alongside Adivi Sesh. The movie drops April 10, 2026.
In a chat with India Today, she shared what it was like to tackle intense stunts and step into the world of action for the first time.
Thakur recalls sari dive and crashes
Thakur talked about pulling off tough stunts: think realistic car crashes and even diving in a sari.
She described the experience as challenging and intense, and gave Sesh credit for helping her pick up key action techniques.
Reflecting on it all, she said, she has a lot of respect for action heroes because it's not easy, adding that the genre gave her a chance to discover and explore action.