Thakur hints major project by December or early next year
Entertainment
Mrunal Thakur, fresh off Netflix's Lust Stories 2, just dropped a hint that she'll announce a major new project by December or early next year.
She cleared the air about rumors linking her to Raaka with Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone. She hasn't signed anything yet and wants fans to hold off on the speculation.
Thakur prioritizes strong stories, hasn't signed
Thakur shared that she's being extra thoughtful about her next move, focusing on strong stories and roles that actually excite her, not just big names or franchises.
"Consciously, I haven't really signed anything right now," she said, making it clear she's waiting for something that truly clicks before saying yes.