Thakur shares behind the scenes boxer transformation for 'Glory' Entertainment Apr 25, 2026

Kunal Thakur, who you might know, is taking things up a notch for his upcoming project Glory.

He's shared some behind-the-scenes shots where he looks every bit the intense boxer: think sleeveless training gear, toned physique, and serious game face.

It's clear he's gone all in, not just physically but emotionally too.