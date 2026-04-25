Thakur shares behind the scenes boxer transformation for 'Glory'
Entertainment
Kunal Thakur, who you might know, is taking things up a notch for his upcoming project Glory.
He's shared some behind-the-scenes shots where he looks every bit the intense boxer: think sleeveless training gear, toned physique, and serious game face.
It's clear he's gone all in, not just physically but emotionally too.
Thakur displays physical commitment for 'Glory'
From hand wraps to sweat-soaked shirts and that full beard, every detail screams commitment.
You can really see the focus in his stance and expressions: he's worked hard to make this character feel real.
Glory.