Rajinikanth to choose 'Thalaivar 173' look from 83 options: Report

Superstar Rajinikanth 's upcoming film, tentatively titled Thalaivar 173, is set to begin production in April. Director Cibi Chakaravarthi has reportedly created 83 different looks for the actor, from which he may choose one. The film is co-produced by Kamal Haasan under his banner Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI). It also stars Basil Joseph and Priyanka Mohan in pivotal roles.

Look selection Chakaravarthi collaborates with top stylists for looks Chakaravarthi has reportedly worked with top stylists to create a unique look for Rajinikanth. Out of the 83 variations, three final looks have been shortlisted. The actor is expected to select the one that best fits his vision for the character. However, there has been no official confirmation from the makers regarding this process yet.

Production progress Film was earlier supposed to be directed by Sundar C The makers of Thalaivar 173 have already started pre-production work, with the film expected to go on floors next month. While details about the storyline are still under wraps, the extensive preparation suggests a project that matches Rajinikanth's larger-than-life screen persona. The film was originally supposed to be directed by Sundar C but he opted out due to prior commitments, leading to Chakaravarthi's appointment as director.

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