Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan's 'Thalaivar174xKH238' title reveal set for this date

Tamil cinema icons Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are joining hands for a new film, tentatively titled Thalaivar174xKH238. The project, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, has been the talk of the town among fans. According to recent reports, the makers are gearing up for a grand launch soon. The official title and promo video of the much-anticipated film will reportedly be released on February 24, 2026.

Production progress 'Thalaivar174xKH238' to have quirky and stylish feel The report by FilmiBeat states that Rajinikanth and Haasan recently wrapped up the shoot for a special promo video. The film is set to have a quirky and stylish feel, in line with Dilipkumar's previous works. The director's team is currently busy with post-production work on the promo. This update is likely to clarify all the rumors surrounding the film and provide fans with concrete details.

Music collaboration Music by Anirudh; produced by Haasan The film's music will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander, marking yet another collaboration between him and Rajinikanth. The duo has previously worked together on Petta, Darbar, and Jailer. They are also set to reunite for the sequel to Jailer. The film is being produced by Haasan's banner Raaj Kamal Films International. This project is also Rajinikanth's third venture with Dilipkumar.

