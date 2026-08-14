Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' remains steady; collects ₹320cr globally 

With the latest earnings, Jana Nayagan's total India net collection has now reached ₹195.02 crore. The film's India gross collection stands at ₹227.14 crore.

The movie had a strong opening week, collecting ₹153.55 crore, followed by an additional ₹31.6 crore in its second week.

However, the third week saw a significant dip in daily earnings as the film entered its later stages of theatrical run with a collection of ₹9.87 crore for that week alone.