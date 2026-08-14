Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' remains steady; collects ₹320cr globally
What's the story
Thalapathy Vijay's latest film, Jana Nayagan, has witnessed a minor increase in its domestic collection on Thursday. The film raked in ₹67L in India on Day 22, marking a 3.1% growth from the previous day's earnings of ₹65L. Despite entering its fourth week of release, the movie continues to draw audiences in both Tamil and Hindi markets.
Box office performance
A look at film's collection in numbers
With the latest earnings, Jana Nayagan's total India net collection has now reached ₹195.02 crore. The film's India gross collection stands at ₹227.14 crore.
The movie had a strong opening week, collecting ₹153.55 crore, followed by an additional ₹31.6 crore in its second week.
However, the third week saw a significant dip in daily earnings as the film entered its later stages of theatrical run with a collection of ₹9.87 crore for that week alone.
Global earnings
'Jana Nayagan' continues to shine overseas
The film has also performed well overseas, raking in ₹93.2 crore in gross collections from international markets.
With the addition of its India gross and overseas earnings, Jana Nayagan has now reached a worldwide gross collection of ₹320.34 crore.
The Tamil version of the film was the major contributor to its Day 22 domestic earnings, collecting ₹58L while the Hindi version added another ₹9L to the total.
Theatrical run
Film on the run with around 1,671 shows daily
Despite a clear drop in daily show count, Jana Nayagan has entered its fourth week at the box office and continues to attract audiences.
As of Day 22, the film is running across 1,671 shows.
The latest figures take the film's total India gross to little over ₹227 crore, with an occupancy rate of around 10.5%.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Jana Nayagan'
Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay as Thalapathy Vetri Kondan. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Narain.
It was released on July 23 after delays related to the Central Board of Film Certification and subsequent legal hurdles.
It is inspired by the Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari.