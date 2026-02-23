Thalapathy Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' gets new release date Entertainment Feb 23, 2026

Thalapathy Vijay's much-awaited film Jana Nayagan is now aiming for a June 2026 release, after facing a bumpy ride with the censors.

The movie, directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, was originally set for January but got delayed when the CBFC's Examining Committee recommended a UA certificate (with minor cuts), and the film was later referred to the Revising Committee and denied certification over concerns about communal harmony.

