Thalapathy Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' gets new release date
Thalapathy Vijay's much-awaited film Jana Nayagan is now aiming for a June 2026 release, after facing a bumpy ride with the censors.
The movie, directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, was originally set for January but got delayed when the CBFC's Examining Committee recommended a UA certificate (with minor cuts), and the film was later referred to the Revising Committee and denied certification over concerns about communal harmony.
Meanwhile, another film received certification despite public criticism.
Producers are eyeing a mid-year release
After some back-and-forth in court and at the censor board, the producers withdrew their lawsuit and sought a Revising Committee review—hoping to skip more delays.
Now they're eyeing a release around Vijay's birthday (June 22) or the Muharram holiday.
More about the film and its cast ensemble
Jana Nayagan will hit theaters in Tamil (as Jana Nayagan), Telugu (Jana Nayakudu), Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.
The cast includes Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Menon, Prakash Raj, and Priyamani.