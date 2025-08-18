'Thalavara' teaser for 'Nila Nila...' out: Song release date
"Thalavara," starring Arjun Ashokan, just released a teaser for its Tamil track "Nila Nila Nee Kel... Idayam Thirinth Paare...," while the film is set to launch on August 22.
The film follows a Tamil girl's journey in Kerala and her encounters with a group of young men, focusing on the struggles faced by one among them.
The song brings together lyricist Tito P Thankachan, composer Vijayanand, and singer Anandu.
More about the film and its team
Directed by Akhil Anilkumar, the movie stands out for using the Palakkad dialect and unique storytelling.
Revathy Sarma plays the female lead alongside Ashokan.
Produced by Mahesh Narayanan and Shebin Backer (of "Aryippu" and "Charlie"), the film also features buzzworthy tracks like "Kandu Kandu Poochendu Then Vandu Pole Vannu Ninnu..."
Fans are excited to see how Ashokan takes on this distinctive role.