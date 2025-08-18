'Thalavara' teaser for 'Nila Nila...' out: Song release date Entertainment Aug 18, 2025

"Thalavara," starring Arjun Ashokan, just released a teaser for its Tamil track "Nila Nila Nee Kel... Idayam Thirinth Paare...," while the film is set to launch on August 22.

The film follows a Tamil girl's journey in Kerala and her encounters with a group of young men, focusing on the struggles faced by one among them.

The song brings together lyricist Tito P Thankachan, composer Vijayanand, and singer Anandu.