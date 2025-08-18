'The Bengal Files' trailer launch disruption arbitrary, unconstitutional: Pallavi Joshi
Pallavi Joshi, actor-producer of The Bengal Files, has called the West Bengal government's disruption of her film's trailer launch in Kolkata on August 16 "arbitrary and unconstitutional."
She shared at a Delhi press event that the sudden halt—reportedly over missing municipal permissions—left attendees feeling uncomfortable, and that many women journalists got hurt.
Film explores Hindu genocide during communal riots
Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Bengal Files explores tough chapters like the 1946 Direct Action Day and Noakhali riots, focusing on Hindu genocide and communal violence.
It's part of Agnihotri's trilogy (with The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files) and is set to release on September 5, 2025.
Joshi believes this disruption only highlights how voices can still be silenced in today's world.