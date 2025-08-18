'The Bengal Files' trailer launch disruption arbitrary, unconstitutional: Pallavi Joshi

Film explores Hindu genocide during communal riots

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Bengal Files explores tough chapters like the 1946 Direct Action Day and Noakhali riots, focusing on Hindu genocide and communal violence.

It's part of Agnihotri's trilogy (with The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files) and is set to release on September 5, 2025.

