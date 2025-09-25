Trailer will drop tomorrow

'Thamma' trailer launch event featuring Shraddha sells out tickets instantly

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:34 pm Sep 25, 2025

The upcoming horror-comedy film Thamma, produced by Maddock Films, has generated immense anticipation among fans. The production house announced on Wednesday that Stree actor Shraddha Kapoor will launch the film's trailer at a special event on Friday, September 26. The event is open to the public and will be held at Bandra Fort. Tickets for the event were reportedly made available on BookMyShow shortly after the announcement and sold out within minutes!