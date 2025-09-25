'Thamma' trailer launch event featuring Shraddha sells out tickets instantly
What's the story
The upcoming horror-comedy film Thamma, produced by Maddock Films, has generated immense anticipation among fans. The production house announced on Wednesday that Stree actor Shraddha Kapoor will launch the film's trailer at a special event on Friday, September 26. The event is open to the public and will be held at Bandra Fort. Tickets for the event were reportedly made available on BookMyShow shortly after the announcement and sold out within minutes!
Release date
'Thamma' to clash with 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat'
The release date of Thamma has been confirmed as October 21. The film will clash with another Diwali release, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, "Thamma's release date was locked a few days ago. It'll release on October 21 and thus clash with the other Diwali release, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat." The source added that the makers plan to announce the exact release date during the trailer launch event on Friday.
Film details
More about 'Thamma'
Thamma is part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, which also includes films like Stree and Bhediya. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana as Alok, a historian in modern Delhi who reminisces about the ancient city of Vijayanagara. The story delves into the origins of a "bloody love story" within this historical context. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal.