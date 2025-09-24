'Thammaka' alert! 'Stree' to launch 'Thamma' in special event

The makers of the upcoming Bollywood film Thamma have announced a special launch event for the movie on Friday, September 26. The post shared by the team hinted at a possible crossover between Thamma and Stree , another popular film in Maddock Films 's horror-comedy universe. The event will take place at Bandra Fort (Amphitheatre) at 5:00pm.

Film universe 'Stree' actors to grace the event? On Wednesday, the makers of Stree hinted at a collaboration with Thamma by announcing a big "THAMMAKA." Fans are speculating that this could be the trailer for Thamma featuring a cameo from Stree. Others also speculated that actors from the hit Stree films might grace the event. The post read, "Stree aa rahi hain aur apne saath ek bada THAMMAKA la rahi hain. Join us for a special launch at Bandra Fort (Amphitheatre)."

Twitter Post Check out the eerie announcement here Stree aa rahi hain aur apne saath ek bada THAMMAKA la rahi hain 😉🔥



Join us for a special launch at Bandra Fort (Amphitheatre)



This Diwali, the universe brings us a bloody love story in cinemas worldwide #Thamma



Register Now on Book My Show app.#ThammaThisDiwali #Stree… pic.twitter.com/soDI1zjUTF — Maddockfilms (@MaddockFilms) September 24, 2025

Cast details New poster of 'Thamma' shared The new poster for Thamma was also shared, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna. In the film, Khurrana plays Alok, described as "the last hope of humanity." Nawazuddin Siddiqui is introduced as Yakshasan, "Andhere ka badshah (The boss of darkness)," while Mandanna's character is Tadaka, "Roshni ki ek hi paheli kiran (The only ray of light)."