Salman Khan reveals plans to become a father
Salman Khan just shared that he hopes to become a dad in the future.
On the brand-new Amazon Prime Video show, Two Much With Kajol & Twinkle, he opened up about his plans, saying, "One day, I will have children."
'Not rushing into parenthood just yet'
Khan made it clear nothing's happening right now—he's not rushing into parenthood just yet.
He mentioned his nieces and nephew and added, "I have never had any reservations when it comes to children."
The conversation happened during the show's first episode, which dropped September 25, 2025 and also featured Aamir Khan as a guest.
About 'Two Much with Kajol & Twinkle'
Two Much With Kajol & Twinkle is an eight-episode series where Bollywood celebs chat openly about their lives—think career stories, personal struggles, and relationships—with hosts Kajol and Twinkle Khanna keeping things real.