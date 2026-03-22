Tharun Bhascker starts dubbing for 'Crazy Kalyanam'

Cast and crew of the film

This movie is director Badrappa Gajula's big debut and stars Anupama Parameswaran, Naresh Vijaykrishna, Tharun Bhascker, and Akhil Uddemari.

The team features Shyam Dupati on camera, Suresh Bobbili handling music, and Srinivasa Ravindra writing the screenplay.

The film is produced by Arrow Cinemas (producer Boosam Jagan Mohan Reddy) and promises a lot of heart thanks to the cast and crew's hard work.