'The 50 Again': Why fans want Digvijay Rathee back
Digvijay Rathee got evicted from The 50 again on February 16, and fans are not having it.
Viewers have been flooding social media with "Bring Back Digvijay" messages, with people upset he left right before the finale—especially since he'd just made a comeback after an earlier exit due to a medical emergency.
Why are fans upset about Rathee's exit
This time, Rathee was eliminated again, which felt unfair to many who supported him through his first health-related exit.
Fans saw him as a strong player who pushed through tough breaks, so this unexpected second eviction stings even more.
Still, the show goes on every night at 10:30pm on Colors TV and 9pm on Jio Hotstar.
Rathee's journey on 'The 50 Again'
Throughout his time in the house, Rathee attracted significant attention from viewers. His re-entry after a medical exit kept audiences invested.
Even though he's out again, many fans are calling for his return on social media.