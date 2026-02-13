'The 50': Jahnavi slams Prince-Shiv for body shaming Nikki

Jahnavi Killekar, a recently eliminated contestant from the reality show The 50, has slammed fellow contestants Prince Narula and Shiv Thakare for allegedly body-shaming Nikki Tamboli . In an interview with Zoom, she called their behavior shameful and said they should not have made such comments. "You also have a daughter, a wife, a mother. This is very wrong, and I didn't like it," she added.

Statement Killekar said Narula's statement was 'very wrong' Killekar said, "The statement that Prince Narula gave, that was really wrong. People see you as an ideal." "You have millions of followers, and if you do this, then your followers will see that this guy is saying this and he is a hero so, we will also do the same." "We will also do body shaming on a girl."

Disappointment 'Shiv is laughing at it...' Killekar also expressed disappointment with Thakare, saying, "Shiv is laughing at it. This is a very shameful thing. Maharashtra's boy who speaks so proudly." "I still respect Shiv a lot. But if he is getting trapped in this wrong thing, then he should understand who to support and who not to support." "The way people are looking at you, your personality is changing."

Warning 'I feel that these reality shows will come and go...' Killekar further warned Narula and Thakare about their behavior on the show. She said, "I feel that these reality shows will come and go, but your existence? What is going to happen to you? You will be out of the game." "You also have a daughter, a wife, a son, a mother. You have everything. So if someone says such a thing to her, then you will have to kill her."

