'The 50': Nia Sharma calls Yung Sammy a 'desi ladka'
Nigerian-born rapper Yung Sammy got a big shoutout from actor Nia Sharma on The 50's February 14 episode.
Even with all the reality show chaos, his rap performance stood out and won everyone over.
Each woman had an ₹5,000 token to award, and Sharma praised Sammy, calling him a true "desi ladka."
Sammy's journey from Delhi to reality TV
Yung Sammy, Nigerian-born and hailing from Delhi, broke into India's Desi Hip Hop scene with tracks like Raat Khatam and G Glass that blend Hindi, Punjabi, and Haryanvi.
The 50 marks his first reality TV appearance; it streams daily on JioHotstar and Colors TV.
Reflecting on the experience he told Times of India, "It's not about creating moments; it's about surviving them."
His debut EP In The Building features collabs with Bandzo3rd, BBB, Boyblanck, Urban Poet, Mumzy Stranger and DJ Lyan.
His story blends cultures and music styles
Yung Sammy's journey—from rapping in Delhi to appearing on The 50, which airs on Colors TV and streams on JioHotstar—shows how far passion can take you.
His story blends cultures and music styles in a way that feels fresh and relatable for anyone chasing their own dreams or just looking for new sounds to vibe to.