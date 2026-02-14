'The 50': Nia Sharma calls Yung Sammy a 'desi ladka'

Yung Sammy, Nigerian-born and hailing from Delhi, broke into India's Desi Hip Hop scene with tracks like Raat Khatam and G Glass that blend Hindi, Punjabi, and Haryanvi. The 50 marks his first reality TV appearance; it streams daily on JioHotstar and Colors TV. Reflecting on the experience he told Times of India, "It's not about creating moments; it's about surviving them." His debut EP In The Building features collabs with Bandzo3rd, BBB, Boyblanck, Urban Poet, Mumzy Stranger and DJ Lyan.

Yung Sammy's journey—from rapping in Delhi to appearing on The 50, which airs on Colors TV and streams on JioHotstar—shows how far passion can take you.

