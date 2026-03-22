'The 50': Shiv Thakare takes home the trophy

Shiv's journey and Narula's selfless act

If you're into reality shows, Shiv's journey is pretty inspiring. He's gone from Roadies to winning Bigg Boss Marathi, nearly clinched Bigg Boss 16, and now adds The 50 to his list.

Plus, that moment where Narula gave up his spot for him? It was a rare show of sportsmanship that made the win even sweeter for fans who love seeing real friendships on screen.