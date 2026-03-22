'The 50': Shiv Thakare takes home the trophy
Entertainment
Reality TV favorite Shiv Thakare just took home the trophy on The 50.
The finale, filmed in February and aired this Sunday, saw a surprising twist: Prince Narula handed his own ticket to the finale over to Thakare.
Thakare solved the last puzzle and finished ahead of his rivals by several minutes.
Shiv's journey and Narula's selfless act
If you're into reality shows, Shiv's journey is pretty inspiring. He's gone from Roadies to winning Bigg Boss Marathi, nearly clinched Bigg Boss 16, and now adds The 50 to his list.
Plus, that moment where Narula gave up his spot for him? It was a rare show of sportsmanship that made the win even sweeter for fans who love seeing real friendships on screen.