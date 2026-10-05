Internet-famous Dr. Mike might lead new 'The Bachelor' season
What's the story
The popular dating reality show The Bachelor is reportedly looking for someone who is serious about finding love. According to Page Six, producers are eyeing Dr. Mikhail 'Mike' Varshavski, a family medicine practitioner with a massive online following. The show aims to return to its "old-school roots" by selecting someone who genuinely wants to fall in love.
Doctor's profile
Who is Dr. Varshavski?
Dr. Varshavski, popularly known as Doctor Mike, has a staggering 15.1 million YouTube subscribers and a massive 6 million Instagram followers.
He was named "The Sexiest Doctor Alive" by People in 2015 and was also featured in a BuzzFeed article that year titled "Um, You Really Need To See This Hot Doctor And His Dog."
The 30th season of The Bachelor is set to premiere sometime in 2027.
Casting changes
New casting team hired
The Bachelor has reportedly hired a new casting team to boost viewership, which has been declining over the years.
A source told US Sun that the show is looking for someone who is "genuinely successful," "charming," and "actually looking for love."
The insider added, "They won't be following the tradition of choosing someone who's already part of the franchise. They want someone who's serious about looking for love and not just in it to be an influencer."
Show's past
About 'The Bachelor'
The Bachelor, which first aired in 2002, has been the subject of several controversies over the years. Grant Ellis, the last leading man of the show, was accused by a contestant of "clout chasing."
In July, reports emerged that the show hired a new casting team to try to crank viewership back up.
The franchise has also spawned spin-offs like The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise.