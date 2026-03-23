'The Bachelorette' S20 premiere pulled amid cast's domestic violence controversy Entertainment Mar 23, 2026

ABC has pulled the plug on Taylor Frankie Paul's The Bachelorette premiere just days before it was set to air, swapping in a rerun of American Idol instead.

The move comes after old footage resurfaced showing Paul in a physical altercation with an ex-partner, which reignited public attention on a past domestic assault investigation involving her.