'The Bachelorette' S20 premiere pulled amid cast's domestic violence controversy
Entertainment
ABC has pulled the plug on Taylor Frankie Paul's The Bachelorette premiere just days before it was set to air, swapping in a rerun of American Idol instead.
The move comes after old footage resurfaced showing Paul in a physical altercation with an ex-partner, which reignited public attention on a past domestic assault investigation involving her.
ABC will air 'Love Overboard' instead
Disney Entertainment, which runs ABC, said it decided not to air the season as planned, prioritizing brand safety and viewer trust.
While The Bachelorette is off for now, ABC is still leaning into dating shows, rolling out Love Overboard with Gabby Windey at 10pm.