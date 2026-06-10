'The Bachelorette' star Thurston announces no evidence of liver cancer
Entertainment
Katie Thurston, best known from The Bachelorette, just shared some good news about her stage four breast cancer journey.
After her cancer spread to her liver, she announced on June 8 that there's now "no evidence of disease" in her liver, a huge relief after having a double mastectomy just weeks ago.
Thurston says liver enzymes remain high
Even though scans look clear for now, Katie mentioned her liver enzymes are still high and will need more tests later this month.
She's staying optimistic and credits support from others for helping her through.
Diagnosed in early 2025, Katie says she's focused on living fully and refuses to call it a terminal illness.
Her resilience is pretty inspiring.