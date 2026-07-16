Another delay: 'The Batman Part II' pushed to 2028 now
What's the story
Director Matt Reeves has announced a delay in the release of his much-anticipated sequel, The Batman Part II. The film will now hit theaters on February 18, 2028. This announcement comes after a five-month production delay and means that fans will have to wait nearly six years since the release of The Batman in March 2022. Despite the disappointment over the delay, Reeves also shared the first camera test footage of Robert Pattinson as Batman in a new suit.
Release schedule
'The Batman Part II' delay schedule
The Batman Part II held onto an October 1, 2027 release date for long. Before that, it was eyeing a 2026 release. The new timeline gives Reeves more time for post-production and visual effects work.
The delay is also part of a reported reshuffle in Warner Bros.'s theatrical slate.
With the October 1, 2027 slot now vacant, JJ Abrams's fantasy film The Great Beyond will occupy this date.
Film details
Cast of 'The Batman Part II'
The Batman Part II will see the return of Pattinson as Batman, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot (aka The Penguin).
New cast members include Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Jayme Lawson, Charles Dance, Gil Perez-Abraham, and Sebastian Koch.
Reeves co-wrote the sequel's screenplay with Mattson Tomlin.
Calendar changes
Other Warner Bros. films affected by the reshuffle
Apart from The Batman Part II, Warner Bros. has also announced several other changes to its release calendar.
Sam Esmail's thriller Panic Carefully, starring Julia Roberts, has moved from February 26, 2027 to April 9, 2027.
The vacated February slot will be filled by Revenge of La Llorona.