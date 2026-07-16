Another delay: 'The Batman Part II' pushed to 2028 now

The Batman Part II held onto an October 1, 2027 release date for long. Before that, it was eyeing a 2026 release. The new timeline gives Reeves more time for post-production and visual effects work.

The delay is also part of a reported reshuffle in Warner Bros.'s theatrical slate.

With the October 1, 2027 slot now vacant, JJ Abrams's fantasy film The Great Beyond will occupy this date.