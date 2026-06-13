'The Batman Part II' begins filming Reeves posts 1st shot Entertainment Jun 13, 2026

The Batman Part II is officially rolling!

Director Matt Reeves shared a behind-the-scenes snap and wrote "#FirstShot #TheBatmanPart2 CC:@E_Messerschmidt Here We Go..." as cameras started rolling on June 12, 2026.

Robert Pattinson is back as Bruce Wayne/Batman, with Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, Gil Perez-Abraham, and Jayme Lawson all returning.

The film lands in theaters October 1, 2027.