'The Batman Part II' begins filming Reeves posts 1st shot
Entertainment
The Batman Part II is officially rolling!
Director Matt Reeves shared a behind-the-scenes snap and wrote "#FirstShot #TheBatmanPart2 CC:@E_Messerschmidt Here We Go..." as cameras started rolling on June 12, 2026.
Robert Pattinson is back as Bruce Wayne/Batman, with Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, Gil Perez-Abraham, and Jayme Lawson all returning.
The film lands in theaters October 1, 2027.
'The Batman Part II' casts ensemble
This sequel brings in fresh stars like Sebastian Stan, Scarlett Johansson, Brian Tyree Henry, Charles Dance, and Sebastian Koch.
While their roles are still under wraps, the sequel will be another dark tale set in Gotham.