'The Bear' writer's train seat saga sparks debate
Alex O'Keefe, who used to write for FX's The Bear, was taken off a Metro-North train in New York City after another rider complained about how he was sitting.
O'Keefe shared a video of the incident online, and the MTA said he broke rules by stretching his legs across an adjacent seat, which led to police getting involved.
Police stopped the train in the Bronx and handcuffed O'Keefe when he refused to leave, though he insisted he hadn't done anything wrong.
He got a disorderly conduct summons but was allowed to catch another train.
MTA's chairman reminded everyone that respecting each other's space is important on public transport.
The whole situation has sparked bigger conversations about how rules are enforced on trains—something O'Keefe himself said he's now worried could make him "the center of a culture war in this political climate."