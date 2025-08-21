Next Article
'The Bengal Files' title change was necessary: Mithun Chakraborty
Mithun Chakraborty, starring in The Bengal Files, says the film's title was changed from The Delhi Files to better highlight its focus on the Noakhali and Calcutta killings.
He explained that the name was changed because the film is based on the Noakhali and Calcutta killings.
'The Bengal Files's trailer launch faced resistance
The film's trailer launch ran into resistance from the Bengal government, which drew criticism from producer Pallavi Joshi.
She pointed out that similar issues didn't happen with The Kashmir Files, and stressed how important it is for films like this to be shown everywhere in India so artists get their due respect.