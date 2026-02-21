'The Bluff': When and where to watch Priyanka Chopra starrer

Character inspiration

Chopra Jonas's personal journey as Ercell

Chopra Jonas revealed that playing Ercell was a personal journey for her. She drew strength from her then-two-year-old daughter, Malti, during the filming process. She told ANI, "How far would a mother go to protect her child? I had just had my daughter; she was two years old when I started filming the movie." "In every scene, I just kept thinking about what I would do to make sure that my child, my family, is safe."