'The Bluff': When and where to watch Priyanka Chopra starrer
What's the story
Priyanka Chopra Jonas's film, The Bluff, is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 25, 2026. The trailer for the movie was released in January, revealing Chopra Jonas's character, Ercell "Bloody Mary" Bodden, a former pirate who must protect her family from a vengeful captain. The film is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and promises a mix of action and drama under director Frank E. Flowers and writers Joe Ballarini and Frank E. Flowers.
Character inspiration
Chopra Jonas's personal journey as Ercell
Chopra Jonas revealed that playing Ercell was a personal journey for her. She drew strength from her then-two-year-old daughter, Malti, during the filming process. She told ANI, "How far would a mother go to protect her child? I had just had my daughter; she was two years old when I started filming the movie." "In every scene, I just kept thinking about what I would do to make sure that my child, my family, is safe."
Film synopsis
Plot of 'The Bluff'
In The Bluff, Chopra Jonas's character Ercell is determined to keep her family safe, including her husband (Ismael Cruz Cordova) and sister-in-law (Safia Oakley-Green). They face off against Captain Connor (Karl Urban), a vengeful former lover and captain. The film explores the harsh, unforgiving, and morally complex world of piracy. It is produced by the Russo Brothers's AGBO production company.