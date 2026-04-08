'The Boys': Antony Starr reacts to fans idolizing antagonist Homelander
What's the story
Antony Starr, the actor behind the infamous character Homelander in The Boys, recently spoke to Hindustan Times about his journey with the role. He also addressed why some fans idolize Homelander despite him being a clear villain. He said, "A few years ago, there were a few people, a very small minority of people who were, that sort of idolised the character. And they really got the wrong end of the stick, because he's quite obviously the bad guy."
Fan perception
'We've never tried to redeem the character'
Starr shared his thoughts on why some fans misunderstand Homelander's character. He said, "I've never looked at him as the bad guy, and I think maybe that's why people have sort of responded the way that they have." "We've never tried to redeem the character or make him sympathetic, but we have tried to explain who he is and why he is who he is." "And I think that there's a level of authenticity in that."
Character portrayal
How does Starr approach playing Homelander?
Starr also revealed his approach to playing the megalomaniacal character. He said, "If you base it exclusively on one person or two people, it becomes quite two-dimensional. And I never want to be that." "So, from my perspective, everything has come from within me, and I'm trying to do what I can with the writing that's been provided to me." The Boys Season 5's first two episodes are now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.