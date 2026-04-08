'The Boys': Antony Starr reacts to fans idolizing antagonist Homelander

Fan perception

'We've never tried to redeem the character'

Starr shared his thoughts on why some fans misunderstand Homelander's character. He said, "I've never looked at him as the bad guy, and I think maybe that's why people have sort of responded the way that they have." "We've never tried to redeem the character or make him sympathetic, but we have tried to explain who he is and why he is who he is." "And I think that there's a level of authenticity in that."