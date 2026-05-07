'The Boys' creator Eric Kripke responds to 'filler episodes' criticism

Eric Kripke, the creator of The Boys , has responded to criticism about "filler episodes" in the final season. Speaking to TV Guide, he emphasized that every character's story needs to be concluded, not just through action-packed scenes. "None of the things that happen in the last few episodes will matter if you don't flesh out the characters," he said.

Character development 'It would just be about shapes moving without...' Kripke further explained that there wasn't enough budget for constant fight scenes. He said, "And I'm like, 'What are you expecting? Are you expecting a huge battle scene every episode?'" He also stressed that if they had gone with this direction, it "would be so empty and dull, and it would just be about shapes moving without having any import." "At no point during the writing of it was I like, 'Oh yeah, we're making filler episodes. So who cares?"

Show's essence 'Television is the character business' Kripke also defended his decision to focus on character development over action scenes. He said, "We all thought at the time we're really getting these important character details." "I owe it to all of them...in that television is the character business. I owe it to all of them to flesh them out and humanize them and their stories."

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