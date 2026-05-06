'The Boys's series finale to get theatrical release in US

The highly anticipated series finale of The Boys will be screened in select theaters across the US and Canada, according to Variety. The screenings will take place on May 19 at 9:30pm ET in 4DX theaters at Regal, AMC, B&B, Marcus, Cinema West, Cineplex, Cinepolis, and Regency locations in the US and Canada. Fans can reserve seats by purchasing a concession voucher redeemable on the day of the screening.

Theatrical release 'This isn't just the finale, it's the bloody big screen' Amazon's description for The Boys finale theatrical release reads, "The multi-Emmy Award-winning series The Boys reaches its climactic conclusion." "For one night only, experience the epic series-defining showdown between Butcher and Homelander in 4DX, an explosive final chapter five seasons in the making." "Feel every...deafening blast and...shocking twist as blood, guts, and gore are amplified by this total sensory experience." "Some moments are too big to experience from your couch. This isn't just the finale, it's the bloody big screen."

Industry trend 'The Boys' joins trend of theatrical screenings for series finales The Boys is the latest streaming series to hold a theatrical screening for its finale. HBO Max previously screened the final episode of The Pitt Season 2 at Alamo Drafthouse locations, while Netflix gave the series finale of Stranger Things a limited release around its New Year's Eve launch. This move marks a growing trend where popular streaming shows explore theatrical screenings for major moments.

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