'The Boys's Mexico spinoff pilot script delivered to Amazon

After nearly three years of development, The Boys spinoff, The Boys: Mexico, has finally taken a significant step forward. Showrunner Eric Kripke has confirmed that the pilot script has been delivered to Amazon. He also revealed that the streamer responded with revisions. "Amazon seemed to really like it and seemed to be making all the right noises," Kripke told Entertainment Weekly.

Show details 'The Boys: Mexico' will leave room for crossover characters Set in Mexico, The Boys: Mexico is being written by Blue Beetle writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer and executive produced by Diego Luna and Gael Garcia Bernal. The show will take place after the events of The Boys finale, leaving room for crossover characters from the flagship show. Kripke said, "Gareth, who is the writer, is so smart and good. He'll do, I'm sure, another draft." "But it feels like...who the hell knows? You can never predict this stuff, but we're hopeful."

Franchise expansion Kripke opens up about potential expansion of 'The Boys' universe Kripke also spoke about the future of The Boys universe and hinted at its potential expansion. "The main thing about the VCU, as we call it, is the tone is the brand." "I don't think the shows have to be all that connected." "It's really irreverent, and as long as we can maintain that irreverent, shocking, fun, emotional tone, then I'm open to any story in that universe, as long as it clears a particular bar of quality."

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