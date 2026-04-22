'The Boys's S5E4 drops April 22 on Amazon Prime Video
Entertainment
The Boys is back with season five, episode four dropping on April 22.
New episodes hit Amazon Prime Video every Wednesday at midnight Pacific Time, so depending on where you are, that's April 21 evening in Hawaii and Alaska, or April 22 evening in Sydney.
Trailer teases Soldier Boy Homelander team-up
This episode promises some serious shake-ups. The trailer teases Soldier Boy possibly teaming up with Homelander, a combo that could totally change the game.
Plus, Stan Edgar is making moves with Mother's Milk to take back Vought International.
Get ready for fresh twists and more drama between your favorite (and not-so-favorite) characters!