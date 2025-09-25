Ways 'The Crown' shows the dark side of royal life

While The Crown is a dramatized version of royal history, it does give us a glimpse of the challenges faced by royals. The series touches on themes of duty, family dynamics, and public scrutiny, which are all a part of royal life. Here are five struggles depicted in the series that give us an insight into the complexities of being part of a royal family.

#1 Balancing duty and personal life One of the most prominent struggles depicted in The Crown is balancing royal duties with personal life. The series shows how members of the royal family often have to put their public responsibilities above their own desires and relationships. This constant tug-of-war can take a toll on personal happiness and familial bonds, as seen through various story arcs.

#2 Navigating public scrutiny Public scrutiny is another major theme in The Crown. The series shows how every move made by royals is under the microscope of the media and public opinion. This relentless attention can be stressful, making it difficult for them to lead a normal life. The pressure to maintain a certain image often leads to mental health issues.

#3 Family dynamics under pressure The Crown also highlights how family dynamics are tested under pressure. The series depicts how external pressures like media attention and public expectations can strain relationships between family members. These tensions often lead to misunderstandings and conflicts that are difficult to resolve within the confines of royal protocol.

#4 Adapting to changing times Adapting to changing times is another struggle that The Crown portrays. As society evolves, so do expectations from the royal family. The series shows how adapting to modern values while still honoring tradition is a difficult task for many royals. This struggle often leads to tensions between generations.