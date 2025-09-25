5 things that make BBC's 'Sherlock' a TV masterpiece

BBC 's Sherlock is a modern-day adaptation of Arthur Conan Doyle's classic detective stories. The series, which features Benedict Cumberbatch as Sherlock Holmes and Martin Freeman as Dr. John Watson, has been praised for its smart writing and brilliant performances. Set in contemporary London, the show brings a fresh twist to the iconic characters. Here's a look at some interesting facts about this beloved series.

#1 Unique filming techniques Sherlock is famous for its unique filming techniques, which include the use of digital effects to show the inner workings of Sherlock's mind. These techniques give viewers an insight into how the detective thinks, making the show visually and narratively engaging. The creative approach has set it apart from other crime dramas, making it a signature element of the series.

#2 Iconic wardrobe choices The wardrobe of Sherlock Holmes is as iconic as the character himself. The series's costume designer, who wanted to give the character a modern yet timeless look, chose a dark overcoat and scarf for Cumberbatch's Sherlock. These choices have become synonymous with the character, adding to his mysterious persona while keeping him relatable to modern audiences.

#3 Real locations used for filming Unlike many other shows that rely heavily on sets and studios, Sherlock was filmed at real locations across London. This not only added authenticity to the series but also showcased some of the city's most iconic landmarks. From Baker Street to Tower Bridge, these real-life settings contributed significantly to establishing the show's atmosphere.

#4 High-profile guest stars Over its four-season run, Sherlock has featured a number of high-profile guest stars who have lent their talent to the series. From actors like Rupert Graves as Inspector Lestrade to Andrew Scott as Moriarty, these guest stars have added depth and intrigue to the storylines. Their memorable performances perfectly complement the brilliance of the main cast.