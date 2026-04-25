'The Devil Wears Prada' sequel due May 1 sparks rewatch Entertainment Apr 25, 2026

The Devil Wears Prada sequel lands on May 1, 2026, and fans are already buzzing.

If you want to catch up or just relive the drama, the 2006 classic starring Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep is still a favorite.

Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci will also return in the new film, so now's a great time for a rewatch.