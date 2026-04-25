'The Devil Wears Prada' sequel due May 1 sparks rewatch
Entertainment
The Devil Wears Prada sequel lands on May 1, 2026, and fans are already buzzing.
If you want to catch up or just relive the drama, the 2006 classic starring Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep is still a favorite.
Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci will also return in the new film, so now's a great time for a rewatch.
Streaming options 'The Devil Wears Prada'
You can stream The Devil Wears Prada on Disney+, Hulu, or HBO Max.
If you want a free option, Hulu offers a 30-day trial before charging $10.99 a month; their ad-free plan is $18.99 a month (no trial).
Not into subscriptions? You can rent it on Prime Video for $3.99 whenever you like.